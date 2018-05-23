Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)

1/4 cup beer

1 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

4 whole wheat hamburger buns, split

4 slices reduced-fat Cheddar cheese

4 extra-thick slices Maplewood-smoked bacon, cut in half, cooked crisp

Directions:

Combine Ground Beef, beer, and Worcestershire in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Place patties in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange pineapple slices around patties. Grill, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place buns, cut-side down, on grid. Grill until lightly toasted. During last minute of grilling, top each burger with cheese. Place burgers on bottom of buns; top with bacon slices. Close sandwiches. Cook’s Tip: Reduced-sodium or regular bacon may be substituted for Maplewood smoked bacon.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.