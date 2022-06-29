Grilled Sweet Corn

Grilled Sweet Corn

Ingredients:

  • 4-6 Tbsp. butter, softened
  • 6 ears of sweet corn
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Husk the corn and remove all the silk; rinse with cold water and pat dry with a paper towel.
  2. Tear off 6 pieces of aluminum foil large enough to wrap each ear individually.
  3. Spread 3/4 to 1 tablespoon of softened butter on each ear of sweet corn. Lay each of the buttered corn on a sheet of foil; salt and pepper to taste.
  4. Wrap each of the ears individually in foil, securely wrapping both ends.
  5. Place on the grill over medium heat. Grill for approximately 30 minutes, turning several times as they cook.
  6. Unwrap an ear to check for doneness. If they are done, the kernels of corn should not have a milky appearance and they should be slightly browned or charred in some areas. If not done, rewrap the ear and place back on the grill to cook for an additional 5 or 10 minutes; then check again for doneness

