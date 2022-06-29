Grilled Sweet Corn
Ingredients:
- 4-6 Tbsp. butter, softened
- 6 ears of sweet corn
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Husk the corn and remove all the silk; rinse with cold water and pat dry with a paper towel.
- Tear off 6 pieces of aluminum foil large enough to wrap each ear individually.
- Spread 3/4 to 1 tablespoon of softened butter on each ear of sweet corn. Lay each of the buttered corn on a sheet of foil; salt and pepper to taste.
- Wrap each of the ears individually in foil, securely wrapping both ends.
- Place on the grill over medium heat. Grill for approximately 30 minutes, turning several times as they cook.
- Unwrap an ear to check for doneness. If they are done, the kernels of corn should not have a milky appearance and they should be slightly browned or charred in some areas. If not done, rewrap the ear and place back on the grill to cook for an additional 5 or 10 minutes; then check again for doneness
