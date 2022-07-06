Summer Squash Medley

Summer Squash Medley

Ingredients:

  • 1 onion, small
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil (or canola oil)
  • 1 1/2 – 2 yellow summer squash, small and sliced
  • 1 1/2 – 2 zucchini, small and sliced
  • 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
  • salt and pepper (to taste, optional)
  • 1 can diced Italian tomatoes (14.5 ounces)
  • 2 Tbsp. Parmesan cheese (grated)

Directions:

  1. In large skillet, heat oil. To heated oil, add squash and onion. Cook on medium heat until tender, about 10 minutes, stirring often. Add tomatoes and simmer 5 minutes. Season with garlic powder to taste. Add salt and pepper (optional), if desired. Serve warm, topped with Parmesan cheese.

