Summer Squash Medley
Ingredients:
- 1 onion, small
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil (or canola oil)
- 1 1/2 – 2 yellow summer squash, small and sliced
- 1 1/2 – 2 zucchini, small and sliced
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- salt and pepper (to taste, optional)
- 1 can diced Italian tomatoes (14.5 ounces)
- 2 Tbsp. Parmesan cheese (grated)
Directions:
- In large skillet, heat oil. To heated oil, add squash and onion. Cook on medium heat until tender, about 10 minutes, stirring often. Add tomatoes and simmer 5 minutes. Season with garlic powder to taste. Add salt and pepper (optional), if desired. Serve warm, topped with Parmesan cheese.
