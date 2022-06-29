Grilled Sweet Peppers
Ingredients:
- 1 pound mini sweet peppers, stemmed, seeded and cut in half lengthwise
- 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 tsp. smoked paprika
- One 4-oz. package goat cheese
- 3/4 tsp. finely chopped fresh rosemary
- 1/2 tsp. finely chopped fresh thyme
Directions:
- Preheat a grill to 350 to 400˚F, or medium-high heat.
- Place the peppers in a large mixing bowl and drizzle with the olive oil. Toss with the salt, pepper and paprika.
- Grill the peppers, without the grill lid and turning often, until just slightly softened, 2 to 3 minutes.
- Spoon the goat cheese evenly into the pepper halves. Sprinkle with the rosemary and thyme.
