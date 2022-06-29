Grilled Sweet Peppers

Grilled Sweet Peppers

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound mini sweet peppers, stemmed, seeded and cut in half lengthwise
  • 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 tsp. smoked paprika
  • One 4-oz. package goat cheese
  • 3/4 tsp. finely chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1/2 tsp. finely chopped fresh thyme

Directions:

  1. Preheat a grill to 350 to 400˚F, or medium-high heat.
  2. Place the peppers in a large mixing bowl and drizzle with the olive oil. Toss with the salt, pepper and paprika.
  3. Grill the peppers, without the grill lid and turning often, until just slightly softened, 2 to 3 minutes.
  4. Spoon the goat cheese evenly into the pepper halves. Sprinkle with the rosemary and thyme.

