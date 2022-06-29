Grilled Tuna Summer Salad

Ingredients for the Salad:

  • 1/2 pound ahi (yellowfin) tuna steak
  • 1/2 tsp. olive oil
  • 2 tomatoes, cut into wedges
  • 1 large head lettuce, washed, dried, and torn into bite-sized pieces
  • 1/2 Vidalia onion, thinly sliced

Ingredients for the Dressing:

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice, fresh or bottled
  • 2 tsp. white wine vinegar
  • 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/8 tsp. black pepper
  • 1/4 tsp. thyme
  • 1/4 tsp. marjoram

Directions:

  1. Heat grill.
  2. Whisk together dressing ingredients in a small bowl. Cut tuna into 1″ chunks and skewer and place on two-three 3″ skewers; brush lightly with olive oil. Season lightly with salt and pepper.
  3. Grill skewered tuna until fish is opaque and flakes with a fork (145 °F); remove from grill.
  4. In a large bowl, toss dressing with all vegetable ingredients.
  5. To serve, divide salad on four individual plates; top with tuna.

