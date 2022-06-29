Grilled Tuna Summer Salad
Ingredients for the Salad:
- 1/2 pound ahi (yellowfin) tuna steak
- 1/2 tsp. olive oil
- 2 tomatoes, cut into wedges
- 1 large head lettuce, washed, dried, and torn into bite-sized pieces
- 1/2 Vidalia onion, thinly sliced
Ingredients for the Dressing:
- 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/4 cup lemon juice, fresh or bottled
- 2 tsp. white wine vinegar
- 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. black pepper
- 1/4 tsp. thyme
- 1/4 tsp. marjoram
Directions:
- Heat grill.
- Whisk together dressing ingredients in a small bowl. Cut tuna into 1″ chunks and skewer and place on two-three 3″ skewers; brush lightly with olive oil. Season lightly with salt and pepper.
- Grill skewered tuna until fish is opaque and flakes with a fork (145 °F); remove from grill.
- In a large bowl, toss dressing with all vegetable ingredients.
- To serve, divide salad on four individual plates; top with tuna.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!