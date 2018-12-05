Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 1/2 cups quartered green, red and white spice-flavored gumdrops
- 2 Tablespoons coarse white sparkling sugar
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350°F.
- In medium bowl, mix flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; set aside.
- In large bowl, beat softened butter and granulated sugar with electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy; scrape side of bowl.
- Beat in egg just until smooth. Beat in vanilla. On low speed, beat flour mixture into sugar mixture until well blended. Stir in 3/4 cup of the quartered gumdrops.
- Shape dough into 60 (1-inch) balls. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets; flatten each ball to 1 1/2-inch circle. On each dough round, sprinkle sparkling sugar and place 3 quartered gumdrops.
- Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until edges are set and light brown. Cool 2 minutes; remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 20 minutes. Store covered in airtight container.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!