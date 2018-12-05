Cookie Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup butter (softened)
- 3/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1 cup white sugar
- 2 Eggs (large)
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 6 cups white flour
- 4 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
Frosting Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup vegetable shortening
- 3 1/2 cups powdered sugar
- pinch of salt
- 1/3 cup liquid egg whites (or approx. 3 egg whites)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 small squeeze of lemon juice
Directions:
- In a large mixing bowl with a hand mixer or in a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, cream together the butter, shortening and sugar until fluffy and pale in color. Add in the eggs, vanilla and sour cream and mix until combined. Add the baking powder, salt and flour (one cup at a time), mixing until everything is evenly incorporated. Cover and chill the dough, preferably overnight for best results.
- Preheat the oven to 350 F. On a lightly floured surface roll the dough out to a 1/4- or 1/2-inch thickness. Cut into holiday shapes with a cookie cutter. Transfer cookies to a lightly greased cookie sheet and bake for 10 minutes.
- Remove from oven and move cookies to a rack to cool.
Directions:
- In a large mixing bowl with a hand mixer or in a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, cream the butter until fluffy. Add the confectioners’ sugar, 1 cup at a time, and mix until combined. Add the salt, egg whites, vanilla and lemon juice and beat until ingredients are incorporated.
- Divide frosting into smaller dishes and add food coloring, or leave as-is.
- Spread over cooled cookies, sprinkle with colored sugar and serve immediately.
