Halloween Goody Bars

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups quick-cooking oats
  • 1 1/2 cups Gold Medal™ all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup butter, melted
  • 1 cup chopped pecans
  • 1 can (14 oz) sweetened condensed milk (not evaporated)
  • 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
  • 2 tablespoons butter, softened
  • 3/4 cup M&M’s® chocolate candies orange and brown

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 350°F. Spray 13×9-inch pan with cooking spray. In large bowl, mix oats, flour, brown sugar, salt and 1 cup butter with spoon. Stir in pecans. Remove 1 cup; set aside for topping. Press remaining mixture into pan. In 2-quart saucepan, cook condensed milk, chocolate chips and 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat, stirring constantly, until chips are melted and mixture is smooth. Spread chocolate mixture over crust. Sprinkle with candies and reserved oat mixture; press into chocolate mixture. Bake 23 to 25 minutes or until set. Cool completely, about 2 1/2 hours. Cut into 8 rows by 4 rows.

