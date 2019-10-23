Halloween Goody Bars
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups quick-cooking oats
- 1 1/2 cups Gold Medal™ all-purpose flour
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup butter, melted
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 1 can (14 oz) sweetened condensed milk (not evaporated)
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- 2 tablespoons butter, softened
- 3/4 cup M&M’s® chocolate candies orange and brown
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350°F. Spray 13×9-inch pan with cooking spray. In large bowl, mix oats, flour, brown sugar, salt and 1 cup butter with spoon. Stir in pecans. Remove 1 cup; set aside for topping. Press remaining mixture into pan. In 2-quart saucepan, cook condensed milk, chocolate chips and 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat, stirring constantly, until chips are melted and mixture is smooth. Spread chocolate mixture over crust. Sprinkle with candies and reserved oat mixture; press into chocolate mixture. Bake 23 to 25 minutes or until set. Cool completely, about 2 1/2 hours. Cut into 8 rows by 4 rows.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!