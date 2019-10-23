Witch’s Brew Punch
Ingredients:
- 1 quart lime sherbet
- 2 liter ginger ale chilled
- 1 cup pineapple juice
- green food coloring to make it more vibrant if desired
- sliced limes for garnish
- gummy worms
Directions:
- Pour ginger ale and pineapple juice into punch bowl. Stir and add several drops of green food coloring. Spoon sherbet in Right before serving and slowly mix, as it will begin foaming. Garnish with fresh limes and gummy worms!
