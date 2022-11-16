Harvest Jell-O Salad
Submitted by: Bonnie McDermott of Salem, OH
Ingredients:
- 2 small boxes lemon JELL-0
- 20 oz. can undrained crushed pineapple
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 2/3 cup water
- 8 oz. cream cheese
- 1 cup apples, diced
- 1 cup celery, diced
- 1/2 cup walnuts, chopped
- 2 cups whipped topping, thawed
Directions:
- In a medium saucepan, bring to boil gelatin, pineapple, sugar and water. Simmer for 3 minutes and remove from heat.
- Blend in cream cheese and let cool for about 30 minutes. Add rest of ingredients and blend well.
- Place in 9×13 dish and refrigerate 3 hours or overnight.
