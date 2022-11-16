Harvest Jell-O Salad

Harvest Jell-O Salad

Submitted by: Bonnie McDermott of Salem, OH

Ingredients:

  • 2 small boxes lemon JELL-0
  • 20 oz. can undrained crushed pineapple
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 2/3 cup water
  • 8 oz. cream cheese
  • 1 cup apples, diced
  • 1 cup celery, diced
  • 1/2 cup walnuts, chopped
  • 2 cups whipped topping, thawed

Directions:

  1. In a medium saucepan, bring to boil gelatin, pineapple, sugar and water. Simmer for 3 minutes and remove from heat.
  2. Blend in cream cheese and let cool for about 30 minutes. Add rest of ingredients and blend well.
  3. Place in 9×13 dish and refrigerate 3 hours or overnight.

