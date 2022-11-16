Sausage Dressing
Submitted by: Cheryl Grossi of Tallmadge, OH
Ingredients:
- 1 loaf Italian bread cubed and dried overnight
- 1 lb. country or sage sausage
- 1 stick of butter or more
- 1 cup onion, diced
- 1 1/2 cup celery, diced
- 1 cup apples, diced
- 1 tsp. ground sage
- 3 1/2 cups chicken broth with 1 Tbsp. of additional bullion
- salt and pepper to taste
- 3 eggs
- 1/2 cup cream or half and half
- 1/3 cup dried cranberries
Directions:
- Brown sausage and remove from skillet leaving grease. Chop sausage making smaller pieces and set aside.
- Add onion and celery to skillet with butter and sauce until slightly softened. Add apple, sage, salt and pepper.
- Pour mix over bread cubes in large bowl. Add sausage and broth until soft.
- Mix eggs and cream together and add to bowl. Add cranberries. Mix slightly until evenly distributed.
- Place in buttered 9×13 and bake 350°F covered with foil for about 45 minutes.
- Remove foil and cook 10 minutes more until browned.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!