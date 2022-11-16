Sausage Dressing

Sausage Dressing

Submitted by: Cheryl Grossi of Tallmadge, OH

Ingredients:

  • 1 loaf Italian bread cubed and dried overnight
  • 1 lb. country or sage sausage
  • 1 stick of butter or more
  • 1 cup onion, diced
  • 1 1/2 cup celery, diced
  • 1 cup apples, diced
  • 1 tsp. ground sage
  • 3 1/2 cups chicken broth with 1 Tbsp. of additional bullion
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 3 eggs
  • 1/2 cup cream or half and half
  • 1/3 cup dried cranberries

Directions:

  1. Brown sausage and remove from skillet leaving grease. Chop sausage making smaller pieces and set aside.
  2. Add onion and celery to skillet with butter and sauce until slightly softened. Add apple, sage, salt and pepper.
  3. Pour mix over bread cubes in large bowl. Add sausage and broth until soft.
  4. Mix eggs and cream together and add to bowl. Add cranberries. Mix slightly until evenly distributed.
  5. Place in buttered 9×13 and bake 350°F covered with foil for about 45 minutes.
  6. Remove foil and cook 10 minutes more until browned.

