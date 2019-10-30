Hashbrown Venison Loaf

Hashbrown Venison Loaf
Yield: Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1-1/2 cups refrigerated shredded hash brown potatoes
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 2/3 cup Italian flavored dry bread crumbs
  • 1/3 cup barbecue sauce
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1-1/2 pounds ground venison

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Place potatoes in a large bowl and set aside.
  2. In heavy skillet over medium heat, saute onion and garlic in olive oil until tender, about 5 minutes.
  3. Add to potatoes along with eggs, bread crumbs, 1/3 cup of the barbecue sauce, salt and pepper and mix well, until thoroughly combined. Add ground venison and mix gently, just until combined.
  4. On a broiler pan, shape meatloaf mixture into an 8″x 4″ loaf. Bake at 375°F for 70-75 minutes or until center is no longer pink and instant read thermometer reads 160°F when inserted in center of loaf.
  5. Let stand, covered, 15 minutes before slicing.

