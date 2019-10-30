Hashbrown Venison Loaf
Yield: Makes 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 1-1/2 cups refrigerated shredded hash brown potatoes
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 3 eggs, lightly beaten
- 2/3 cup Italian flavored dry bread crumbs
- 1/3 cup barbecue sauce
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1-1/2 pounds ground venison
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Place potatoes in a large bowl and set aside.
- In heavy skillet over medium heat, saute onion and garlic in olive oil until tender, about 5 minutes.
- Add to potatoes along with eggs, bread crumbs, 1/3 cup of the barbecue sauce, salt and pepper and mix well, until thoroughly combined. Add ground venison and mix gently, just until combined.
- On a broiler pan, shape meatloaf mixture into an 8″x 4″ loaf. Bake at 375°F for 70-75 minutes or until center is no longer pink and instant read thermometer reads 160°F when inserted in center of loaf.
- Let stand, covered, 15 minutes before slicing.
