Broccoli Cornbread

By -
0
13

Broccoli Cornbread

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup margarine, melted
  • ⅓ cup onion, chopped
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¾ cup low-fat cottage cheese
  • 1½ cups fresh or cooked frozen broccoli, finely chopped
  • 4 eggs, slightly beaten
  • 1 (8.5-ounce) box quick corn muffin mix

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. In a mixing bowl, blend melted margarine, onion, salt, cheese, broccoli and eggs. Stir in muffin mix.
  2. Pour into greased 9-by-13-inch pan.
  3. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the top is a golden brown. Cool and cut into squares.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.