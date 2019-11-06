Broccoli Cornbread
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup margarine, melted
- ⅓ cup onion, chopped
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¾ cup low-fat cottage cheese
- 1½ cups fresh or cooked frozen broccoli, finely chopped
- 4 eggs, slightly beaten
- 1 (8.5-ounce) box quick corn muffin mix
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. In a mixing bowl, blend melted margarine, onion, salt, cheese, broccoli and eggs. Stir in muffin mix.
- Pour into greased 9-by-13-inch pan.
- Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the top is a golden brown. Cool and cut into squares.
