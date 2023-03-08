Hearty Beef Barley Stew

By -
0
2

Hearty Beef Barley Stew

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 2 lbs. beef stew meat
  • 2 cups baby carrots
  • 8 oz. fresh mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 env. dry onion soup mix
  • 2 cups beef broth
  • 1 14.5 oz. can diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 2 cups water
  • 3/4 cup uncooked barley
  • 1 cup frozen peas

Directions:

  1. In a large saucepan, heat olive oil over medium heat and cook beef until well browned.
  2. Stir in remaining ingredients except peas. Bring to boil over high heat.
  3. Reduce to medium low to simmer for 1 1/2 hours or until beef is tender.
  4. Stir in peas and cook five minutes longer.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.