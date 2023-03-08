Hearty Beef Barley Stew
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 lbs. beef stew meat
- 2 cups baby carrots
- 8 oz. fresh mushrooms, sliced
- 1 env. dry onion soup mix
- 2 cups beef broth
- 1 14.5 oz. can diced tomatoes, undrained
- 2 cups water
- 3/4 cup uncooked barley
- 1 cup frozen peas
Directions:
- In a large saucepan, heat olive oil over medium heat and cook beef until well browned.
- Stir in remaining ingredients except peas. Bring to boil over high heat.
- Reduce to medium low to simmer for 1 1/2 hours or until beef is tender.
- Stir in peas and cook five minutes longer.
