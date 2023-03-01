Rosemary Peppercorn Sauce
Ingredients:
- 5 Tbsp. butter, plus additional as needed
- 2 Tbsp. minced shallots
- 1 tsp. black peppercorns
- 1/4 tsp. dried rosemary leaves
- 3/4 cup white wine
- 2 Tbsp. chicken bouillon dissolved in 1/2 cup hot water
- Salt
Directions:
- Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat.
- Add the shallots, peppercorns and rosemary and sauté for 1-2 minutes or until the shallots are translucent.
- Add the wine, increase the heat to high, and boil to reduce the liquid by half.
- Return the heat to medium and whisk in the bouillon and additional water to reach desired sauce consistency.
- Whisk in another tablespoon or so of butter if you wish and season the sauce to taste with salt and pepper.
