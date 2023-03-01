Rosemary Peppercorn Sauce

Rosemary Peppercorn Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 5 Tbsp. butter, plus additional as needed
  • 2 Tbsp. minced shallots
  • 1 tsp. black peppercorns
  • 1/4 tsp. dried rosemary leaves
  • 3/4 cup white wine
  • 2 Tbsp. chicken bouillon dissolved in 1/2 cup hot water
  • Salt

Directions:

  1. Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat.
  2. Add the shallots, peppercorns and rosemary and sauté for 1-2 minutes or until the shallots are translucent.
  3. Add the wine, increase the heat to high, and boil to reduce the liquid by half.
  4. Return the heat to medium and whisk in the bouillon and additional water to reach desired sauce consistency.
  5. Whisk in another tablespoon or so of butter if you wish and season the sauce to taste with salt and pepper.

