Shortbread cookie

Irish Shortbread Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup very soft butter, preferably Irish butter
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • 1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
  • ¼ cup cornstarch
  • sugar for sprinkling or icing

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, mix the butter and vanilla until smooth and no lumps remain.
  2. Add the sugar and mix together until smooth and thoroughly combined.
  3. Add the flour and cornstarch. Mix with a sturdy spatula or wooden spoon until all flour is incorporated. It may seem like too much flour at first, but just keep mixing until it’s all incorporated.
  4. Dump mixture out onto a floured work surface and knead for about 30 seconds until dough forms into a ball and is not sticky.
  5. Place dough in the refrigerator for at least one hour.
  6. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350 F. Line two sheet pans with parchment paper. Remove cookie dough from the refrigerator.
  7. Lightly flour your rolling pin and roll out the dough until it’s ¼ inch thick. Add more flour to the work surface and rolling pin as needed if dough is sticky.
  8. Cut into your favorite shape, like a shamrock, and place on prepared sheet pans. Sprinkle each cookie with green sugar now or wait to ice them after.
  9. Knead dough scraps together, roll and cut out shapes until dough is used up.
  10. Bake for 8-10 minutes. Allow to cool on the pan for a few minutes and then transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.
  11. Store in an airtight container.

