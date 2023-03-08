Irish Shortbread Cookies
Ingredients:
- 1 cup very soft butter, preferably Irish butter
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- sugar for sprinkling or icing
Directions:
- In a large bowl, mix the butter and vanilla until smooth and no lumps remain.
- Add the sugar and mix together until smooth and thoroughly combined.
- Add the flour and cornstarch. Mix with a sturdy spatula or wooden spoon until all flour is incorporated. It may seem like too much flour at first, but just keep mixing until it’s all incorporated.
- Dump mixture out onto a floured work surface and knead for about 30 seconds until dough forms into a ball and is not sticky.
- Place dough in the refrigerator for at least one hour.
- When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350 F. Line two sheet pans with parchment paper. Remove cookie dough from the refrigerator.
- Lightly flour your rolling pin and roll out the dough until it’s ¼ inch thick. Add more flour to the work surface and rolling pin as needed if dough is sticky.
- Cut into your favorite shape, like a shamrock, and place on prepared sheet pans. Sprinkle each cookie with green sugar now or wait to ice them after.
- Knead dough scraps together, roll and cut out shapes until dough is used up.
- Bake for 8-10 minutes. Allow to cool on the pan for a few minutes and then transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.
- Store in an airtight container.
