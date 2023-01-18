Honey Sweet Potato Biscuits
Ingredients:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 Tbsp. baking powder
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ cup vegetable shortening
- 1 Tbsp. grated orange peel
- 1 Tbsp. grated lemon peel
- ¾ cup mashed cooked sweet potato
- ⅓ cup honey
- ½ cup milk
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 F.
- Combine flour, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Cut in shortening until mixture resembles size of small peas. Add orange and lemon peels, sweet potato and honey.
- Mix well. Add enough milk to make soft, but not sticky dough. Knead 3 or 4 times on lightly floured surface. Pat dough to 1-inch thickness and cut into 2 ¼-inch rounds.
- Place on an ungreased baking sheet.
- Bake in oven for 15-18 minutes.
