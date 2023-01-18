Honey Sweet Potato Biscuits

Honey Sweet Potato Biscuits

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 Tbsp. baking powder
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ¼ cup vegetable shortening
  • 1 Tbsp. grated orange peel
  • 1 Tbsp. grated lemon peel
  • ¾ cup mashed cooked sweet potato
  • ⅓ cup honey
  • ½ cup milk

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 F.
  2. Combine flour, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Cut in shortening until mixture resembles size of small peas. Add orange and lemon peels, sweet potato and honey.
  3. Mix well. Add enough milk to make soft, but not sticky dough. Knead 3 or 4 times on lightly floured surface. Pat dough to 1-inch thickness and cut into 2 ¼-inch rounds.
  4. Place on an ungreased baking sheet.
  5. Bake in oven for 15-18 minutes.

