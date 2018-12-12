Originally appeared in Farm and Dairy on December 13, 1973
Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 cups sifted flour
- 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 3/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
- 3/4 cup liquid shortening
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 unbeaten eggs
- 1 tsp. vanilla
Directions:
- Combine shortening and sugar in bowl. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add vanilla. Add sifted dry ingredients all at once, blend well.
- Shape into balls about one-inch in diameter. Place balls of dough about 3 inches apart on lightly greased cookie sheet. Press cookies flat with the bottom of a glass which has been dipped in flour. If desired, sprinkle with granulated sugar.
- Bake at 375°F for 10 minutes.
