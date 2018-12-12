Sugar Cookies

Originally appeared in Farm and Dairy on December 13, 1973

Ingredients:

  • 2 1/2 cups sifted flour
  • 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
  • 3/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
  • 3/4 cup liquid shortening
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2 unbeaten eggs
  • 1 tsp. vanilla

Directions:

  1. Combine shortening and sugar in bowl. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add vanilla. Add sifted dry ingredients all at once, blend well.
  2. Shape into balls about one-inch in diameter. Place balls of dough about 3 inches apart on lightly greased cookie sheet. Press cookies flat with the bottom of a glass which has been dipped in flour. If desired, sprinkle with granulated sugar.
  3. Bake at 375°F for 10 minutes.

