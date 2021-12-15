Holiday Gingersnap
Ingredients:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. ground cloves
- 1/2 tsp. ground ginger
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 cup sugar
- 3/4 cup shortening
- 1/4 cup molasses
- 1 egg
- Extra sugar for rolling
Directions:
- In a bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves, ginger and salt. Set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, beat the 1 cup sugar and shortening with an electric mixer until well combined. Beat in molasses; beat in the egg. Add the flour mixture and beat until combined.
- Shape the dough into 1-inch balls. Roll balls in sugar and place 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 375˚F oven for 8 to 10 minutes, or until edges are set and tops are crackled. Cool on a cookie sheet for 1 minute. Transfer to wire racks to let cool completely.
