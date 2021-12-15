    Candied Fruit Cookie Slices

    Ingredients:

    • 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
    • 3/4 teaspoon baking powder
    • 1/2 teaspoon salt
    • 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
    • 1 cup powdered sugar
    • 1 large egg
    • 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
    • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
    • 1/2 cup chopped candied citron
    • 1 cup glaceed cherries
    • 1/2 cup chopped pecans

    Directions:

    1. Mix powdered sugar, butter and egg. Stir in remaining ingredients except citron, cherries and pecans.
    2. Once the flour is incorporated according to dough recipe, beat in citron, cherries and pecans.
    3. Divide dough into 2 halves. Shape each half into a 10-inch-long square-shaped log. Wrap in parchment. Refrigerate until very firm, about 2 hours.
    4. You can even freeze the dough like this for up to a month.
    5. Slice dough crosswise slightly thicker than 1/8 inch.
    6. Bake at 375˚F on parchment-lined baking sheets until firm, 8 to 12 minutes.

