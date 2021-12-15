Candied Fruit Cookie Slices
Ingredients:
- 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 3/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup chopped candied citron
- 1 cup glaceed cherries
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans
Directions:
- Mix powdered sugar, butter and egg. Stir in remaining ingredients except citron, cherries and pecans.
- Once the flour is incorporated according to dough recipe, beat in citron, cherries and pecans.
- Divide dough into 2 halves. Shape each half into a 10-inch-long square-shaped log. Wrap in parchment. Refrigerate until very firm, about 2 hours.
- You can even freeze the dough like this for up to a month.
- Slice dough crosswise slightly thicker than 1/8 inch.
- Bake at 375˚F on parchment-lined baking sheets until firm, 8 to 12 minutes.
