Italian Horn Cookies
Ingredients:
- 1 cup cold butter, cubed
- 4 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 cups vanilla ice cream, softened
- 1 can (12 ounces) cherry pastry filling
- Sugar
- Confectioners’ sugar
Directions:
- In a large bowl, cut butter into flour until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in ice cream. Divide into 4 portions. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion to 1/8-in. thickness. With a fluted pastry cutter, cut into 2-in. squares. Place about 1/2 teaspoon filling in the center of each square. Overlap 2 opposite corners of dough over the filling and seal. Sprinkle lightly with sugar.
- Place on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350°F for 10-12 minutes or until bottoms are light brown. Cool on wire racks. If desired, dust with confectioners’ sugar before serving.
