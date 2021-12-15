Italian Horn Cookies

By -
0
22

Italian Horn Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup cold butter, cubed
  • 4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups vanilla ice cream, softened
  • 1 can (12 ounces) cherry pastry filling
  • Sugar
  • Confectioners’ sugar

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, cut butter into flour until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in ice cream. Divide into 4 portions. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours.
  2. On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion to 1/8-in. thickness. With a fluted pastry cutter, cut into 2-in. squares. Place about 1/2 teaspoon filling in the center of each square. Overlap 2 opposite corners of dough over the filling and seal. Sprinkle lightly with sugar.
  3. Place on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350°F for 10-12 minutes or until bottoms are light brown. Cool on wire racks. If desired, dust with confectioners’ sugar before serving.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleTurkey Biscuit Stew
Next articleHoliday Gingersnap

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.