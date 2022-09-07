Homemade Peach Ice Cream
Ingredients:
- 10 fresh peaches, peeled, pitted and chopped
- 1 pint half-and-half cream
- 1/2 cup white sugar
- 1 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk
- 1 12 oz. can evaporated milk
- 1 Tbsp. vanilla extract
- 2 cups whole milk, or as needed
- Ice cream maker
Directions:
- Working in batches, puree peaches with half and half and sugar in blender or food processor.
- Mix together peach mixture, sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, and vanilla in a gallon ice cream maker container that has been frozen. Pour enough whole milk into the container to reach the fill line.
- Pour mixture into an ice cream maker and churn according to manufacturer’s instruction.
- Transfer to an airtight container and freeze until firm, about 4 hours.
