Homemade Peach Ice Cream

Ingredients:

  • 10 fresh peaches, peeled, pitted and chopped
  • 1 pint half-and-half cream
  • 1/2 cup white sugar
  • 1 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 12 oz. can evaporated milk
  • 1 Tbsp. vanilla extract
  • 2 cups whole milk, or as needed
  • Ice cream maker

Directions:

  1. Working in batches, puree peaches with half and half and sugar in blender or food processor.
  2. Mix together peach mixture, sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, and vanilla in a gallon ice cream maker container that has been frozen. Pour enough whole milk into the container to reach the fill line.
  3. Pour mixture into an ice cream maker and churn according to manufacturer’s instruction.
  4. Transfer to an airtight container and freeze until firm, about 4 hours.

