Blueberry Bread with Cream Cheese

Blueberry Bread with Cream Cheese

Ingredients:

  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 stick butter, at room temperature
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 1 cup Greek yogurt
  • zest of 1 lemon
  • 2 cups all purpose flour
  • 2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 cup blueberries

Ingredients for Swirl:

  • 8 oz. cream cheese
  • 1 Tbsp. honey
  • 1 Tbsp. sugar
  • pinch of salt

Directions:

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 350°F.
  2. Add the eggs, honey and sugar to a large bowl and cream together using a mixer. Beat in the butter, vanilla, Greek yogurt and lemon zest.
  3. In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder and salt.
  4. Stir the dry ingredients into the wet.
  5. Toss the blueberries with a teaspoon of flour and stir into the batter.
  6. In a separate bowl, cream together the cream cheese, honey, sugar and salt until thoroughly combined.
  7. Pour half the blueberry batter into a greased loaf pan. Spoon on the cream cheese mixture, top with the remaining blueberry batter and gently swirl with a butter knife.
  8. Bake for 50 – 60 minutes or until a cake tester comes out clean.

