Blueberry Bread with Cream Cheese
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 stick butter, at room temperature
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- zest of 1 lemon
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 cup blueberries
Ingredients for Swirl:
- 8 oz. cream cheese
- 1 Tbsp. honey
- 1 Tbsp. sugar
- pinch of salt
Directions:
- Pre-heat the oven to 350°F.
- Add the eggs, honey and sugar to a large bowl and cream together using a mixer. Beat in the butter, vanilla, Greek yogurt and lemon zest.
- In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder and salt.
- Stir the dry ingredients into the wet.
- Toss the blueberries with a teaspoon of flour and stir into the batter.
- In a separate bowl, cream together the cream cheese, honey, sugar and salt until thoroughly combined.
- Pour half the blueberry batter into a greased loaf pan. Spoon on the cream cheese mixture, top with the remaining blueberry batter and gently swirl with a butter knife.
- Bake for 50 – 60 minutes or until a cake tester comes out clean.
