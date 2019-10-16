Honey Cream Pumpkin Pie

A Honey Cream Pumpkin Pie sits with one piece taken out of it. Two glass bowls, one filled with honey, the other filled with whipped cream, sit in the background of the image.

Honey Cream Pumpkin Pie
Yield: 1 pie or 8 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 frozen, unbaked 9″ deep dish pie shell

For Honey Cream:

  • 3 Tbsp. cream cheese, room temperature
  • 2 Tbsp. honey
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • pinch of salt

For Pumpkin Layer:

  • 1 (15 oz.) can pumpkin puree
  • 3 eggs
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. cornstarch
  • 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/8 tsp. ground black pepper
  • 1 cup half & half

For Whipped Cream:

  • 1 pint fresh whipping cream
  • 3 Tbsp. honey

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F.
  2. Pre-bake the pie shell for 10 minutes, let cool.
  3. Whisk together all the Honey Cream ingredients, set aside.
  4. Whisk together the pumpkin puree, eggs, brown sugar, cornstarch, pumpkin pie spice, salt and pepper until incorporated. Next, add the half & half until well combined.
  5. Pour the pumpkin mixture into the pie shell, spoon the honey cream in dollops around the pie and carefully swirl in with the tip of a knife.
  6. Bake the pie for 15 minutes at 425°F then reduce the heat to 350°F, bake for another 40-50 minutes or until a knife comes out clean and the center is set. Let cool.
  7. Whip the whipping cream until it makes soft peaks and then slowly add in the honey until combined, serve with the pumpkin pie.

NOTE: If you don’t have pumpkin pie spice, substitute 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1/2 tsp. ground ginger and 1/4 tsp. ground cloves.

