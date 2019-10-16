Pumpkin Fruit Dip

Pumpkin Fruit Dip

Ingredients:

  • 1 can (15 ounce) pumpkin (about 1 ¾ cups cooked pumpkin)
  • 1 cup low-fat ricotta cheese or plain yogurt or low-fat cream cheese
  • 3⁄4 cup sugar
  • 1 1⁄2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon nutmeg

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, combine pumpkin, ricotta cheese or yogurt or cream cheese, cinnamon and nutmeg. Add sugar a little at a time to reach desired sweetness.  Stir until smooth.
  2. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours. Serve with apple slices, bananas or grapes.

