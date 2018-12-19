Ingredients:
- ⅓ cup honey
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1½ cup pecans
- 1 tablespoon sugar
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350℉.
- Whisk together honey and ginger, add pecans, tossing to coat well.
- Spread pecans in 1 layer in a shallow baking pan and sprinkle with sugar. Bake 15 minutes, stir, and bake 5 minutes more.
- While still warm, transfer to a sheet of parchment paper or foil and separate pecans with a fork. Cool completely (about 1 hour) and remove nuts from parchment, breaking up any large pieces. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!