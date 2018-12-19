Honey-Ginger Spiced Pecans

Ingredients:

  • ⅓ cup honey
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1½ cup pecans
  • 1 tablespoon sugar

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350℉.
  2. Whisk together honey and ginger, add pecans, tossing to coat well. 
  3. Spread pecans in 1 layer in a shallow baking pan and sprinkle with sugar. Bake 15 minutes, stir, and bake 5 minutes more.
  4. While still warm, transfer to a sheet of parchment paper or foil and separate pecans with a fork. Cool completely (about 1 hour) and remove nuts from parchment, breaking up any large pieces. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.

