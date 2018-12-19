Ingredients:
- 2 large sweet potatoes (1-1/2 lb.)
- 2 oz. (1/4 of 8-oz. pkg.) cream cheese, cubed
- 2 Tbsp. milk
- 1 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 cup chopped pecans
- Heat oven to 425ºF.
Directions:
- Cut potatoes lengthwise in half; place, cut-sides down, on foil-lined cookie sheet. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until tender. Scoop out centers of potatoes into bowl, leaving 1/4-inch-thick shells. Add cheese, milk, sugar and cinnamon to potato flesh; mash until well blended.
- Fill shells with potato mixture; top with nuts. Bake 8 min. or until potatoes are heated through and nuts are toasted.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!