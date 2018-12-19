Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients:

  • 2 large sweet potatoes (1-1/2 lb.)
  • 2 oz. (1/4 of 8-oz. pkg.) cream cheese, cubed
  • 2 Tbsp. milk
  • 1 Tbsp. brown sugar
  • 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 cup chopped pecans
  • Heat oven to 425ºF.

Directions:

  1. Cut potatoes lengthwise in half; place, cut-sides down, on foil-lined cookie sheet. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until tender. Scoop out centers of potatoes into bowl, leaving 1/4-inch-thick shells. Add cheese, milk, sugar and cinnamon to potato flesh; mash until well blended.
  2. Fill shells with potato mixture; top with nuts. Bake 8 min. or until potatoes are heated through and nuts are toasted.

