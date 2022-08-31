Honey Party Mix
Ingredients:
- 4 cups rice, corn or wheat cereal squares
- 4 cups small pretzel twists or sticks
- 2 cups roasted mixed nuts
- 1/2 cup butter or margarine, melted
- 1/2 cup honey
Directions:
- Combine cereal, pretzels, and nuts in 9x13x2-inch baking pan.
- Combine butter and honey. Pour over all, tossing lightly to coat evenly.
- Bake at 350°F 45-50 minutes, stirring frequently, or until crispy and caramelized.
- Store in a tightly covered container.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!