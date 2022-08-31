Honey Party Mix

Honey Party Mix

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups rice, corn or wheat cereal squares
  • 4 cups small pretzel twists or sticks
  • 2 cups roasted mixed nuts
  • 1/2 cup butter or margarine, melted
  • 1/2 cup honey

Directions:

  1. Combine cereal, pretzels, and nuts in 9x13x2-inch baking pan.
  2. Combine butter and honey. Pour over all, tossing lightly to coat evenly.
  3. Bake at 350°F 45-50 minutes, stirring frequently, or until crispy and caramelized.
  4. Store in a tightly covered container.

