Honeyed Cornbread

Cornbread with honey and butter

Ingredients:

  • 2 1/2 cups self-rising cornmeal
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 1/2 cup creamed corn
  • 1 1/3 cup buttermilk
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1 egg
  • 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil, for skillet
  • honey and butter, for serving

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 450°F. 
  2. Swirl the 1 T vegetable oil in the cast iron skillet and place in the oven to heat, watch that it doesn’t start to smoke.
  3. Mix the cornmeal and salt in a large bowl.
  4. In a second bowl combine the next 5 ingredients. Stir the wet ingredients with the dry until just combined. Batter will be lumpy; don’t over mix.
  5. Open the oven and drop a tsp. of batter into the hot skillet and make sure it is heated enough to sizzle. Carefully pour the batter into the skillet and bake for 20-25 minutes until set and golden brown.
  6. Cut into slices and serve with additional honey and butter.

Tip: Add 4 pieces of chopped bacon to the batter for a special treat!

