Honeyed Frozen Yogurt Pie
Yield: 1 Pie
For the Crust:
- 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
- 6 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted
- 1/4 cup honey
For the Filling:
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 cup full fat Greek yogurt
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract
For Garnish:
- fresh fruit, optional
- honey for drizzling
Make the Crust:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- In medium bowl, stir together graham cracker crumbs, butter and honey until well combined. Firmly press the mixture into the bottom of a 9-inch pie pan. Transfer to oven and bake 14 to 16 minutes or until dark golden brown. Transfer to cooling rack to cool completely before filling.
Make the Filling:
- Place cream in mixing bowl and mix on medium-high speed until soft peaks form. Add yogurt, honey and vanilla bean paste and beat until well combined. Evenly spread mixture in prepared pie crust. Cover and transfer to freezer for at least 4 hours or up to 3 days.
- To serve, let pie stand at room temperature for 20 minutes to soften slightly. While pie is softening, garnish with fruit, if desired. Cut pie and serve drizzled with honey.
