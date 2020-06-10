All American Raisin Pie
Yield: 1 pie
Ingredients:
- 3/4 Cup sugar
- 2 Tablespoons cornstarch
- 1/4 Teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon
- Dash of salt
- 2 Cups cranberry apple juice
- 2 Cups raisins
- 1/2 Teaspoon almond extract
- Pastry for two 9-inch pie crusts
Directions:
- In large saucepan, combine sugar, cornstarch, nutmeg, cinnamon and salt. Blend in cranberry apple juice. Add raisins and cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until thick and clear. Add almond extract. Cool slightly.
- Pour mixture into pastry-lined pie pan and cover with top crust. Bake in preheated 450°F oven for 10 minutes; reduce heat to 350°F and continue to bake 20 minutes longer, or until pastry is golden brown.
