Grandma’s Pecan Pie
Yield: 1 pie
Ingredients:
- 3 lightly beaten eggs
- 1/2 cup white corn syrup
- 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 cup white sugar combined with 1 tablespoon flour
- 1/2 stick (4 tablespoons) butter
- 1 9-inch pie crust (unbaked)
- 2/3 cup pecans
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 450°F. Mix eggs, corn syrup, maple syrup, salt, vanilla, the sugar-flour mix, and butter together and pour into the pie shell. Top with pecans.
- Bake for 10 minutes. Lower oven temperature to 350°F and bake until knife blade comes out clean (50 to 60 minutes).
- Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or fresh whipped cream.
