Grandma’s Pecan Pie

Grandma’s Pecan Pie
Yield: 1 pie

Ingredients:

  • 3 lightly beaten eggs
  • 1/2 cup white corn syrup
  • 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 cup white sugar combined with 1 tablespoon flour
  • 1/2 stick (4 tablespoons) butter
  • 1 9-inch pie crust (unbaked)
  • 2/3 cup pecans

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 450°F. Mix eggs, corn syrup, maple syrup, salt, vanilla, the sugar-flour mix, and butter together and pour into the pie shell. Top with pecans.
  2. Bake for 10 minutes. Lower oven temperature to 350°F and bake until knife blade comes out clean (50 to 60 minutes).
  3. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or fresh whipped cream.

