Hot Muffin Stuffed Peppers

Ingredients:

  • 4 med. bell peppers- red, green or yellow, medium
  • 2 Tbsp. honey
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
  • Salt and Pepper – to taste
  • 8.5 oz. corn muffin mix
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 cup onion – finely diced
  • 1/2 cup Milk
  • 1 tsp. hot pepper sauce
  • 1 cup corn – fresh, cut off cob or frozen
  • 4 oz. green chilies – canned, diced
  • 1 cup cheese – shredded, Monterey jack and cheddar combination works well
  • 14.5 oz. tomatoes with chilies – canned, diced

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Cut peppers in half lengthwise, discard seeds and membrane. Place peppers in baking dish cut side up.
  3. Mix together vinegar and honey and pour some of this mixture into each pepper, dividing evenly. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and garlic powder.
  4. Bake for about 20 minutes or until slightly fork tender.
  5. While peppers bake, mix together muffin mix, egg, diced onion, milk, hot sauce, corn and can of green chilies (drained).
  6. When peppers have baked 20 minutes, remove from oven and put a small scoop of muffin mixture into each pepper half – enough to almost fill.
  7. Return to oven and bake 20 to 25 minutes longer or until set and golden.
  8. Top each with cheese and pour tomatoes around peppers in pan. Heat in oven just until cheese melts and sauce is hot.

