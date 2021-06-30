Hot Muffin Stuffed Peppers
Ingredients:
- 4 med. bell peppers- red, green or yellow, medium
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- Salt and Pepper – to taste
- 8.5 oz. corn muffin mix
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup onion – finely diced
- 1/2 cup Milk
- 1 tsp. hot pepper sauce
- 1 cup corn – fresh, cut off cob or frozen
- 4 oz. green chilies – canned, diced
- 1 cup cheese – shredded, Monterey jack and cheddar combination works well
- 14.5 oz. tomatoes with chilies – canned, diced
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Cut peppers in half lengthwise, discard seeds and membrane. Place peppers in baking dish cut side up.
- Mix together vinegar and honey and pour some of this mixture into each pepper, dividing evenly. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and garlic powder.
- Bake for about 20 minutes or until slightly fork tender.
- While peppers bake, mix together muffin mix, egg, diced onion, milk, hot sauce, corn and can of green chilies (drained).
- When peppers have baked 20 minutes, remove from oven and put a small scoop of muffin mixture into each pepper half – enough to almost fill.
- Return to oven and bake 20 to 25 minutes longer or until set and golden.
- Top each with cheese and pour tomatoes around peppers in pan. Heat in oven just until cheese melts and sauce is hot.
