Quick Old-Fashioned Corn Relish
Ingredients:
- 1½ cups whole corn kernels
- 2 Tbsp. chopped green bell pepper
- 2 Tbsp. chopped pimento peppers
- 1 Tbsp. chopped green onion
- ½ cup vinegar
- ⅓ cup sugar
- 1 tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. celery seeds
- ¼ tsp. mustard seeds
- ¼ tsp. hot pepper sauce
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for two minutes.
- Let stand until cool.
- Store in a jar or other airtight container in the refrigerator.
- Allow the corn to pickle for a few days before serving. The relish will keep for a few months.
