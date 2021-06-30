Quick Old-Fashioned Corn Relish

By -
0
25

Quick Old-Fashioned Corn Relish

Ingredients:

  • 1½ cups whole corn kernels
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped green bell pepper
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped pimento peppers
  • 1 Tbsp. chopped green onion
  • ½ cup vinegar
  • ⅓ cup sugar
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • ½ tsp. celery seeds
  • ¼ tsp. mustard seeds
  • ¼ tsp. hot pepper sauce

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for two minutes.
  2. Let stand until cool.
  3. Store in a jar or other airtight container in the refrigerator.
  4. Allow the corn to pickle for a few days before serving. The relish will keep for a few months.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.