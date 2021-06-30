Grilled Corn Salsa
Ingredients:
- 2 ears sweet corn, shucked
- 1 mango, diced
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1 teaspoon minced jalapeño pepper
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
- 1 tsp. vinegar
- ½ tsp. salt
Directions:
- Grill corn until edges start to turn brown. Cut corn from the cob into a medium-size bowl. Add mango and black beans. Stir in remaining ingredients.
- Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.
