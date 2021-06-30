Grilled Corn Salsa

Grilled Corn Salsa

Ingredients:

  • 2 ears sweet corn, shucked
  • 1 mango, diced
  • 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 1 teaspoon minced jalapeño pepper
  • ¼ cup chopped cilantro
  • 1 tsp. vinegar
  • ½ tsp. salt

Directions:

  1. Grill corn until edges start to turn brown. Cut corn from the cob into a medium-size bowl. Add mango and black beans. Stir in remaining ingredients.
  2. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

