Hunters Meatballs
Originally Published: March 29, 1979
Ingredients for Meatballs:
- 1 lb. ground pork (quite fat)
- 1 lb. ground venison (fat-free)
- 1/4 tsp. celery salt
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder (not garlic salt)
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 egg
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 bay leaf, crushed
- 1/4 tsp. seasoning salt
- 1 Tbsp. parsley flakes
Ingredients for Sauce:
- 1 can tomato paste
- 1 large can tomato sauce
- 1/2 tsp. oregano (or more)
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients for the meatballs and mix well. Shape into balls and brown in oil.
- Combine the sauce ingredients in a pan, Add meatballs and simmer for 3 hours. May need to add water as it simmers.
