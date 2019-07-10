Hunters Meatballs

Hunters Meatballs
Originally Published: March 29, 1979

Ingredients for Meatballs:

  • 1 lb. ground pork (quite fat)
  • 1 lb. ground venison (fat-free)
  • 1/4 tsp. celery salt
  • 1/4 tsp. garlic powder (not garlic salt)
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 egg
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 bay leaf, crushed
  • 1/4 tsp. seasoning salt
  • 1 Tbsp. parsley flakes

Ingredients for Sauce:

  • 1 can tomato paste
  • 1 large can tomato sauce
  • 1/2 tsp. oregano (or more)

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients for the meatballs and mix well. Shape into balls and brown in oil.
  2. Combine the sauce ingredients in a pan, Add meatballs and simmer for 3 hours. May need to add water as it simmers.

