Rice Pudding
Submitted by: Mrs. James Anderson of Berlin Center, Ohio
Originally Published: April 20, 1972
Ingredients:
- 4 Tbsp. rice
- 1 quart milk
- 3 Tbsp. sugar
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 cup seedless raisins
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- cinnamon
Directions:
- Rinse the rice in cold water several times. Put in baking dish with milk and vanilla. Add the sugar, salt and raisins. Sprinkle cinnamon over the top.
- Bake in a 325°F. oven for one hour or until the rice seems to come to the top. During the baking, stir twice.
