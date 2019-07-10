Rice Pudding

By -
0
3
Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

Submitted by: Mrs. James Anderson of Berlin Center, Ohio
Originally Published: April 20, 1972

Ingredients:

  • 4 Tbsp. rice
  • 1 quart milk
  • 3 Tbsp. sugar
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1 cup seedless raisins
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • cinnamon

Directions:

  1. Rinse the rice in cold water several times. Put in baking dish with milk and vanilla. Add the sugar, salt and raisins. Sprinkle cinnamon over the top.
  2. Bake in a 325°F. oven for one hour or until the rice seems to come to the top. During the baking, stir twice.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleZuccies
Next articleOven Apple Butter

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.