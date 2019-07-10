Orange Baked Pork Chops with Fresh Yams
Originally Published: November 12, 1970
Yield: 3 – 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 6 pork chops, 3/4″ thick
- salt and pepper
- shortening or salad oil
- 2 to 3 fresh yams or sweet potatoes, peeled
- 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 orange, peeled and sliced into 6 cartwheels
- 1/4 tsp. ground cloves
- 2/3 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
Directions:
- Season pork chops with salt and pepper. Brown on both sides in hot fat.
- Cut peeled yams into 1/2-inch slices; place over bottom of baking pan or casserole. Sprinkle with brown sugar. Add layer of browned pork chops; top each with orange cartwheel. Pour over mixture of ground cloves and orange juice.
- Tightly cover and bake at 350°F for 45 minutes. Remove cover and bake 15 minutes longer, basting with juice. Allow 1 or 2 pork chops per serving.
