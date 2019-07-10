Orange Baked Pork Chops with Fresh Yams

Orange Baked Pork Chops with Fresh Yams
Originally Published: November 12, 1970
Yield: 3 – 6 servings

Ingredients:

  • 6 pork chops, 3/4″ thick
  • salt and pepper
  • shortening or salad oil
  • 2 to 3 fresh yams or sweet potatoes, peeled
  • 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1 orange, peeled and sliced into 6 cartwheels
  • 1/4 tsp. ground cloves
  • 2/3 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

Directions:

  1. Season pork chops with salt and pepper. Brown on both sides in hot fat.
  2. Cut peeled yams into 1/2-inch slices; place over bottom of baking pan or casserole. Sprinkle with brown sugar. Add layer of browned pork chops; top each with orange cartwheel. Pour over mixture of ground cloves and orange juice.
  3. Tightly cover and bake at 350°F for 45 minutes. Remove cover and bake 15 minutes longer, basting with juice. Allow 1 or 2 pork chops per serving.

