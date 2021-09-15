Pumpkin Orange Cookies
Ingredients:
- 2½ cups all-purpose flour
- ½ tsp. baking soda
- ½ tsp. salt
- 1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup packed brown sugar
- 1 egg
- 1¾ cups mashed cooked pumpkin
- 2 Tbsp. orange juice
- 1 tsp. grated orange zest
- ½ cup chopped nuts (optional)
Ingredients for the Orange Glaze:
- 1 ½ cups confectioners’ sugar, sifted
- 2 to 3 tablespoons orange juice
- ½ teaspoon grated orange zest
Directions:
- Combine the flour, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl. Cream the butter, sugar and brown sugar in a large mixing bowl until light and fluffy. Add the egg, pumpkin, orange juice and orange zest and mix well. Add the flour mixture gradually. Stir in the nuts.
- Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake at 375˚F for 12 to 14 minutes or until the edges are set.
- Remove to a wire rack to cool completely. Spread each cookie with ½ teaspoon Orange Glaze.
For the Orange Glaze:
- Combine the confectioners’ sugar, orange juice and orange zest in a bowl and mix until smooth.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!