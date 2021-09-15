Pumpkin Orange Cookies

By -
0
15

Pumpkin Orange Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 2½ cups all-purpose flour
  • ½ tsp. baking soda
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • 1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • ½ cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1¾ cups mashed cooked pumpkin
  • 2 Tbsp. orange juice
  • 1 tsp. grated orange zest
  • ½ cup chopped nuts (optional)

Ingredients for the Orange Glaze:

  • 1 ½ cups confectioners’ sugar, sifted
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons orange juice
  • ½ teaspoon grated orange zest

Directions:

  1. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl. Cream the butter, sugar and brown sugar in a large mixing bowl until light and fluffy. Add the egg, pumpkin, orange juice and orange zest and mix well. Add the flour mixture gradually. Stir in the nuts.
  2. Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake at 375˚F for 12 to 14 minutes or until the edges are set.
  3. Remove to a wire rack to cool completely. Spread each cookie with ½ teaspoon Orange Glaze.

For the Orange Glaze:

  1. Combine the confectioners’ sugar, orange juice and orange zest in a bowl and mix until smooth.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.