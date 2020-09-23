Pumpkin Bars

Pumpkin Bars

Submitted by: Martha Garber of Dundee, OH
My family loves these bars and sometimes requests them for birthday cake – iced with white frosting.

Ingredients:

  • 4 eggs, beaten
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 cups white sugar
  • 1 cup pumpkin (cooked & pureed)
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 2 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 2 cups flour (pastry or all-purpose)
  • 1 cup walnuts or raisins, optional

    • Cream Cheese Frosting:

  • 3 oz. cream cheese
  • 6 Tbsp. butter
  • 1 Tbsp. milk
  • 3 1/2 cups powdered sugar
  • 1 tsp. vanilla

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, mix together the eggs, oil, sugar and pumpkin. Add salt, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder and flour. Lastly add walnuts or raisins if using. Pour into a greased jellyroll pan (approx. 12”x17”)
  2. Bake at 350°F for 20 to 25 minutes or until done.
  3. To make the frosting: Mix cream cheese, butter, milk, vanilla and powdered sugar in mixer and spread on warm bars.
  4. Cut in squares before serving.

