Pumpkin Bars

Submitted by: Martha Garber of Dundee, OH

My family loves these bars and sometimes requests them for birthday cake – iced with white frosting.

Ingredients:

4 eggs, beaten

1 cup vegetable oil

2 cups white sugar

1 cup pumpkin (cooked & pureed)

1/2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

2 cups flour (pastry or all-purpose)

1 cup walnuts or raisins, optional

Cream Cheese Frosting: 3 oz. cream cheese

6 Tbsp. butter

1 Tbsp. milk

3 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

Directions: