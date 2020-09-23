Pumpkin Bars
Submitted by: Martha Garber of Dundee, OH
My family loves these bars and sometimes requests them for birthday cake – iced with white frosting.
Ingredients:
- 4 eggs, beaten
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 2 cups white sugar
- 1 cup pumpkin (cooked & pureed)
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 2 cups flour (pastry or all-purpose)
- 1 cup walnuts or raisins, optional
- 3 oz. cream cheese
- 6 Tbsp. butter
- 1 Tbsp. milk
- 3 1/2 cups powdered sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla
Cream Cheese Frosting:
Directions:
- In a large bowl, mix together the eggs, oil, sugar and pumpkin. Add salt, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder and flour. Lastly add walnuts or raisins if using. Pour into a greased jellyroll pan (approx. 12”x17”)
- Bake at 350°F for 20 to 25 minutes or until done.
- To make the frosting: Mix cream cheese, butter, milk, vanilla and powdered sugar in mixer and spread on warm bars.
- Cut in squares before serving.
