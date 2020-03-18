Italian Pasta Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 pound cooked and rinsed cavatelli
- 1 can black olives, drained, chopped
- 2 small jars artichoke hearts, drained
- 1 cup chopped pepperoni
- 1 cup chopped mild provolone cheese
- 1 can chick peas, drained
- 1 medium sweet onion, chopped
- 1 cup chopped fresh spinach
- 2 small jars red roasted peppers, drained and chopped
Dressing Ingredients:
- 1 cup olive oil
- 2/3 cup wine vinegar
- 1 clove garlic, chopped (or 1 tablespoon minced garlic in oil)
- 1 teaspoon basil
- 1 teaspoon parsley
- 1/2 teaspoon oregano
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- For the pasta salad: After cooking cavatelli, rinse and allow to partially cool. In a large serving bowl blend cavatelli with remaining ingredients.
- For the dressing: In a bowl, mix oil, vinegar, garlic, and other seasonings.
- Pour over cavatelli mixture and toss. Refrigerate until serving.
