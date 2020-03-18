Italian Pasta Salad

Italian Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound cooked and rinsed cavatelli
  • 1 can black olives, drained, chopped
  • 2 small jars artichoke hearts, drained
  • 1 cup chopped pepperoni
  • 1 cup chopped mild provolone cheese
  • 1 can chick peas, drained
  • 1 medium sweet onion, chopped
  • 1 cup chopped fresh spinach
  • 2 small jars red roasted peppers, drained and chopped

Dressing Ingredients:

  • 1 cup olive oil
  • 2/3 cup wine vinegar
  • 1 clove garlic, chopped (or 1 tablespoon minced garlic in oil)
  • 1 teaspoon basil
  • 1 teaspoon parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon oregano
  • salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. For the pasta salad: After cooking cavatelli, rinse and allow to partially cool. In a large serving bowl blend cavatelli with remaining ingredients.
  2. For the dressing: In a bowl, mix oil, vinegar, garlic, and other seasonings.
  3. Pour over cavatelli mixture and toss. Refrigerate until serving.

