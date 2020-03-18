Chicken Piccata

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz whole-wheat spaghetti (cooked to package instructions)
  • 2 Tbsp. whole-wheat flour
  • 1/4 tsp. Black pepper
  • 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (all visible fat discarded, butterflied)
  • nonstick Cooking spray
  • 1 1/2 cup sliced, fresh mushrooms
  • 2 tsp. garlic (jarred, minced)
  • 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup low-sodium chicken stock
  • 2 tsp. salt-free, or, low-sodium Italian seasoning
  • 2 medium zucchini (thinly sliced)

Directions:

  1. Prepare pasta to package directions – drain, rinse and set aside.
  2. Mix flour and pepper in a shallow dish.
  3. One at a time, place chicken pieces in flour mixture and turn to coat.
  4. Spray a large skillet with cooking spray, turn to medium heat and add chicken. Cook until no longer pink inside (3-4 minutes per side). Transfer chicken to a plate and set aside.
  5. Re-spray skillet with cooking spray, turn heat to medium-high, and cook mushrooms for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  6. Add garlic, lemon juice and chicken stock, stir and cook for 2 minutes.
  7. Add Italian Seasoning and zucchini, bring to a simmer and cook about 5 minutes until zucchini is tender.
  8. Toss pasta in the skillet with sauce. Serve topped with chicken.

