Italian Salsa Salad
Ingredients:
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- to taste crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 tsp. dried basil
- 1/2 cup chopped red onion
- 2 Tbsp. capers (rinsed and drained)
- 2 Tbsp. Apple Cider Vinegar
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
- 1/2 green bell pepper (chopped)
- 10 oz. (about 2 cups) grape or cherry tomatoes (halved)
Directions:
- In a medium bowl, gently toss together all the ingredients. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.
