Italian Salsa Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1/8 tsp. salt
  • to taste crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1 tsp. dried oregano
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 2 tsp. dried basil
  • 1/2 cup chopped red onion
  • 2 Tbsp. capers (rinsed and drained)
  • 2 Tbsp. Apple Cider Vinegar
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/2 green bell pepper (chopped)
  • 10 oz. (about 2 cups) grape or cherry tomatoes (halved)

Directions:

  1. In a medium bowl, gently toss together all the ingredients. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

