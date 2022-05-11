Chicken Piccata
Ingredients:
- 20 oz. boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1/4 cup whole wheat flour
- 1 egg
- 1 juice of 1 lemon
- 1/2 cup bread crumbs
- 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
- 1 tsp. olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. capers (drained and rinsed)
- 1/2 cup low sodium chicken broth
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 475°F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray and set aside.
- Slice the chicken breast in half lengthwise and then pound to 1/4-inch thickness. Season each chicken breast with salt and ground black pepper.
- Set up three wide bowls or flat-bottom containers. Fill the first bowl with the whole wheat flour, the second bowl with the egg and 1 ts.p lemon juice, and the third bowl with the breadcrumbs and Italian seasoning. Whisk the egg and lemon juice together. Combine the breadcrumbs and Italian seasoning and mix well.
- Dredge one chicken breast in the flour and shake off the excess. Then dip the chicken breast in the egg, and then coat in the breadcrumb mixture. Place on the baking sheet. Repeat this process for the remaining three chicken breasts.
- Spray the top of each chicken breast with cooking spray and bake for 8 minutes. Turn the chicken breasts over and bake for 5 more minutes. Ensure that the chicken is cooked to an internal temperature of 165°F.
- While the chicken is baking, heat the oil and a generous amount of cooking spray over medium heat in a small nonstick skillet. Add the capers and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add about 1 tbsp. lemon juice and cook until the lemon juice is completely reduced. Add the chicken broth and simmer until reduced by half. Stir in the parsley.
- Remove the chicken from the oven and serve with 1 Tbsp. of sauce drizzled over the chicken.
