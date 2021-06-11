Italian Style Summer Zucchini
Yield: Serves 6
Ingredients:
- 3 Zucchini, medium to large
- 1/4 lb. Italian Sausage, fresh
- 1 cup Mushrooms, canned sliced
- 1 Green pepper, finely diced
- 1 Sweet Onion, medium, finely diced
- 1 Tbsp. Garlic, fresh, minced
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
- 3 to 4 Roma Tomatoes, sliced in to thin slices
- 1 cup Mozzarella Cheese
- 1 jar Pizza Sauce (14 oz size)
- Olive Oil Spray
Directions:
- Preheat oven 375 F.
- Halve the 3 zucchinis lengthwise. Hollow out the center of zucchini halves making a space for vegetable/meat filling. (Do not. hollow out too much of the center of the zucchini or the filling will not stay in the zucchini boat). Place zucchini halves in large baking pan with sides which has been sprayed with olive oil.
- In a large skillet, prepare filling by sauteing sausage on medium high heat until thoroughly cooked. Add onions, peppers, mushrooms, salt. pepper and garlic. Cook until tender, approximately 5 to 7 minutes. Add jar of pizza sauce, mixing well and heating through. Divide the filling into the 6 zucchini boats. Top with sliced tomatoes. Spray tops of tomatoes with olive oil spray. Cover with foil.
- Place in preheated oven and bake 25 to 30 minutes or until zucchinis are fork tender. The last five minutes, top with mozzarella cheese. Bake until melted.