Strawberry Mango Feta Toast

By -
0
5

Strawberry Mango Feta Toast

Ingredients:

  • 1 ripe mango (divided)
  • 2 cups strawberries (divided)
  • 1/2 cup fat free feta cheese crumbles
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 cup basil leaves (plus 2 tbsp for topping)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 slices whole-wheat bread

Directions:

  1. Peel and pit mango. Dice 3/4 of mango and 3/4 of strawberries; place in large bowl with feta cheese. Put remaining fruit, 1/4 cup basil, vinegar and oil in a blender and blend.
  2. Pour blended vinaigrette over fruit-feta mix and toss gently.
  3. Chop remaining basil leaves.
  4. Toast bread slices and cut each slice diagonally.
  5. Top toast points with dressed fruit-feta mix and chopped basil.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.