Strawberry Mango Feta Toast
Ingredients:
- 1 ripe mango (divided)
- 2 cups strawberries (divided)
- 1/2 cup fat free feta cheese crumbles
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 cup basil leaves (plus 2 tbsp for topping)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 slices whole-wheat bread
Directions:
- Peel and pit mango. Dice 3/4 of mango and 3/4 of strawberries; place in large bowl with feta cheese. Put remaining fruit, 1/4 cup basil, vinegar and oil in a blender and blend.
- Pour blended vinaigrette over fruit-feta mix and toss gently.
- Chop remaining basil leaves.
- Toast bread slices and cut each slice diagonally.
- Top toast points with dressed fruit-feta mix and chopped basil.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!