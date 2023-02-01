Jalapeno Poppers
Ingredients:
- 12 med. jalapeños
- 1 cup cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 24 slices bacon
Directions:
- Preheat your air fryer to 325 F.
- Slice each jalapeño in half lengthwise keeping stems on and membranes removed.
- In a mixing bowl, stir together the cream cheese, cheddar cheese, black pepper, and garlic powder.
- Fill each jalapeño halve with about 1 tablespoon of the cream cheese mixture. Wrap a slice of bacon tightly around each jalapeño half and secure horizontally with a toothpick. Repeat with all the peppers.
- Place jalapeño poppers in the air fryer and cook for 10-14 minutes until the bacon is cooked through.
