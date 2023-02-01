Jalapeno Poppers

By -
0
8

Jalapeno Poppers

Ingredients:

  • 12 med. jalapeños
  • 1 cup cream cheese, softened
  • 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 tsp. pepper
  • 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
  • 24 slices bacon

Directions:

  1. Preheat your air fryer to 325 F.
  2. Slice each jalapeño in half lengthwise keeping stems on and membranes removed.
  3. In a mixing bowl, stir together the cream cheese, cheddar cheese, black pepper, and garlic powder.
  4. Fill each jalapeño halve with about 1 tablespoon of the cream cheese mixture. Wrap a slice of bacon tightly around each jalapeño half and secure horizontally with a toothpick. Repeat with all the peppers.
  5. Place jalapeño poppers in the air fryer and cook for 10-14 minutes until the bacon is cooked through.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.