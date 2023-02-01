Ho Ho Cake — a Super Bowl Tradition
Ingredients for the cake:
- 3 cups flour
- 6 Tbsp cocoa powder
- 1 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. salt
- 10 Tbsp. canola oil
- 2 Tbsp. white vinegar
- 2 tsp. vanilla
- 2 cups cold water
- 2 cups granulated sugar
Ingredients the cream filling:
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1 cup cold milk
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 cup butter, softened
Ingredients the chocolate frosting:
- 10 Tbsp. butter, melted
- 6 Tbsp. cocoa
- 2 1/2 Tbsp. hot water
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 3 cups powdered sugar
- 1 egg
Cake Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350F. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt.
- Add the remaining ingredients and whisk until smooth.
- Pour into a greased 9-by-13-inch baking pan.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Let cool completely.
Filling Directions:
- Meanwhile, start the filling. Whisk together the flour and cold milk in a saucepan. Cook over low heat until bubbly and thick. Set aside to cool.
- When cool, add the sugar, vanilla and butter. Beat until smooth and fluffy. If it doesn’t look like it’s coming together, just keep beating it.
- Spread onto the cooled cake reserving 1/4 cup for football decoration.
Frosting Directions:
- To make the frosting, beat together the butter, cocoa, hot water, vanilla, powdered sugar and egg.
- Spread frosting over cream filling. Draw a football on top for the Super Bowl with reserved filling.
- Chill for 30 minutes before serving.
