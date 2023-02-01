Ho Ho Cake — a Super Bowl Tradition

Ho Ho Cake — a Super Bowl Tradition

Ingredients for the cake:

  • 3 cups flour
  • 6 Tbsp cocoa powder
  • 1 1/2 tsp. baking soda
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 10 Tbsp. canola oil
  • 2 Tbsp. white vinegar
  • 2 tsp. vanilla
  • 2 cups cold water
  • 2 cups granulated sugar

Ingredients the cream filling:

  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 1 cup cold milk
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1 cup butter, softened

Ingredients the chocolate frosting:

  • 10 Tbsp. butter, melted
  • 6 Tbsp. cocoa
  • 2 1/2 Tbsp. hot water
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 3 cups powdered sugar
  • 1 egg

Cake Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350F. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt.
  2. Add the remaining ingredients and whisk until smooth.
  3. Pour into a greased 9-by-13-inch baking pan.
  4. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Let cool completely.

Filling Directions:

  1. Meanwhile, start the filling. Whisk together the flour and cold milk in a saucepan. Cook over low heat until bubbly and thick. Set aside to cool.
  2. When cool, add the sugar, vanilla and butter. Beat until smooth and fluffy. If it doesn’t look like it’s coming together, just keep beating it.
  3. Spread onto the cooled cake reserving 1/4 cup for football decoration.

Frosting Directions:

  1. To make the frosting, beat together the butter, cocoa, hot water, vanilla, powdered sugar and egg.
  2. Spread frosting over cream filling. Draw a football on top for the Super Bowl with reserved filling.
  3. Chill for 30 minutes before serving.

