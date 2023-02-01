Brie Stuffed Bacon Wrapped Dates
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. bacon, regular sliced
- 20-25 pitted dates
- 20-25 small cubes brie cheese
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- ¼ tsp. cayenne pepper
- wooden toothpicks
Ingredients for the Balsamic Honey:
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 1 tsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1 tsp. thyme leaves
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line a baking pan with foil and spray with non-stick coating.
- Cut bacon into thirds. Stuff each date with a cube of cheese. Wrap 1 piece of bacon around each date and secure with a toothpick.
- Combine cayenne pepper and brown sugar and roll each date in the mixture until well covered.
- Place on prepared pans and bake for 8-10 minutes.
- In the meantime, mix all ingredients for balsamic honey in small bowl.
- Flip dates and coat with balsamic honey mixture and cook an additional 8-10 minutes or until bacon is crispy. Watch that sugars do not burn.
- Serve warm or room temperature.
