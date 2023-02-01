Brie Stuffed Bacon Wrapped Dates

Brie Stuffed Bacon Wrapped Dates

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. bacon, regular sliced
  • 20-25 pitted dates
  • 20-25 small cubes brie cheese
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • ¼ tsp. cayenne pepper
  • wooden toothpicks

Ingredients for the Balsamic Honey:

  • 2 Tbsp. honey
  • 1 tsp. balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tsp. thyme leaves

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line a baking pan with foil and spray with non-stick coating.
  2. Cut bacon into thirds. Stuff each date with a cube of cheese. Wrap 1 piece of bacon around each date and secure with a toothpick.
  3. Combine cayenne pepper and brown sugar and roll each date in the mixture until well covered.
  4. Place on prepared pans and bake for 8-10 minutes.
  5. In the meantime, mix all ingredients for balsamic honey in small bowl.
  6. Flip dates and coat with balsamic honey mixture and cook an additional 8-10 minutes or until bacon is crispy. Watch that sugars do not burn.
  7. Serve warm or room temperature.

