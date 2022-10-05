Brownies
Ingredients:
- 3 oz. semisweet or bittersweet chocolate
- 1/2 cup carrot puree*
- 1/2 cup spinach puree*
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 large egg whites
- 3/4 cup four
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts, optional
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 8×8-inch baking pan with non-stick spray.
- Melt the chocolate in a double boiler over low heat.
- In a large bowl, combine the melted chocolate, vegetable purees, sugar, cocoa powder, butter, and vanilla. Whisk until smooth and creamy.
- Whisk in egg whites. Stir in flour, baking powder, nuts and salt with a wooden spoon.
- Pour batter into baking dish and bake 35-40 minutes.
- Ice brownies when cooled, if desired.
*NOTE: Use pureed baby food for this recipe to make it easier!
