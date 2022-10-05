Brownies

Ingredients:

  • 3 oz. semisweet or bittersweet chocolate
  • 1/2 cup carrot puree*
  • 1/2 cup spinach puree*
  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2 Tbsp. butter
  • 2 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 3/4 cup four
  • 1/2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 cup chopped walnuts, optional

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 8×8-inch baking pan with non-stick spray.
  2. Melt the chocolate in a double boiler over low heat.
  3. In a large bowl, combine the melted chocolate, vegetable purees, sugar, cocoa powder, butter, and vanilla. Whisk until smooth and creamy.
  4. Whisk in egg whites. Stir in flour, baking powder, nuts and salt with a wooden spoon.
  5. Pour batter into baking dish and bake 35-40 minutes.
  6. Ice brownies when cooled, if desired.

*NOTE: Use pureed baby food for this recipe to make it easier!

